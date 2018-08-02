PETS & ANIMALS

Lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo located at Newport Beach hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A lemur stolen from the Santa Ana Zoo last weekend is back in captivity. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, California --
A lemur stolen from the Santa Ana Zoo last weekend is back in captivity.

According to police, someone stole a ring-tailed lemur named Isaac and released two monkeys onto zoo property by using bolt-cutters to slice through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo as well as the fencing of two primate enclosures.

Someone cut through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo to steal the lemur.


While investigating the break-in, the Santa Ana Police Department received a call from the Newport Police Department regarding the missing lemur, who had been located in front of a hotel in that city.

Police said someone dropped off a plastic crate containing Isaac at the Newport Beach hotel.

A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo.

A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo, police said.


The damage to zoo property was more than $1,000 and the stolen lemur was valued at $3,000.

Isaac, 32, is not only the second-oldest ring-tailed lemur in North America, he's also on the endangered species list, making the theft a federal crime.

The motive for stealing Isaac remains unclear, according to police.

Zoo staff was able to recapture the other escaped monkeys and said it plans to review security procedures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmonkeyzoobizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News