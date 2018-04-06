U.S. & WORLD

Kitty cop! This Mich. police department is on the hunt for a police cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Move over, canines: it's time for a police feline. (WXYZ-TV)

TROY, Mich. --
A Michigan police department is on the hunt for its newest member, who just happens to be a cat.

The Troy Police Department's quest for a police feline began in March when the department put out a challenge to its Twitter followers: if their account had 10,000 followers by April, they'd adopt a police cat.

It took just a week for the department to reach that goal.

They then partnered with the local Humane Society to identify cats suitable for the job, and they introduced the candidates during a press event on Friday.

"We're looking at them for their temperament, their demeanor -- can they be a community outreach cat? That's what we're looking for, " Troy Police Sgt. Megan Lehman told WYXZ-TV in Detroit.

The department later said that they had selected one of the cats to join the force, but they will not announce the winner until the feline reaches the adoption weight required by the Humane Society.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMichigan
U.S. & WORLD
10 apps every parent of a teen should know about
Lorde apologizes for Whitney Houston bathtub Instagram post
VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Dolphin beached on High Island after attack
Elderly woman recovering after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Show More
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault in melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
More News