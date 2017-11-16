U.S. & WORLD

K9 honored with Purple Heart for taking bullet meant for partner

EMBED </>More Videos

K9 honored with Purple Heart for taking bullet meant for partner (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

PALM BEACH, Florida --
A K9 officer in Florida was honored for taking a bullet meant for his human partner.

K9 Casper was shot in the hip while protecting his partner when a suspect opened fire upon deputies who were trying to apprehend him, the Palm Beach County sheriff's office said.

"This heroic furry friend has won the hearts of many," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.


The sheriff's office shared video as K9 Casper was awarded the Purple Heart from the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9dogpurple heartu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade through the years
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Bird stuck to nose of airliner after striking it
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Harvey causing increase in unwanted pests
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
SWAT standoff underway in southwest Houston
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
Patchy dense fog for morning commuters
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
New world record gets you a free car wash in Katy today
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
Blind man saved from walking in front of train
Show More
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
One home, 29 floods, you paid for it
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve
More News
Top Video
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
More Video