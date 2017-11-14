PETS & ANIMALS

40 dogs, 6 cats and 3 birds found living inside Hockley home

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston SPCA says nearly 50 animals were found living in squalor in Waller County. (Houston SPCA)

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly 50 animals were rescued from a home filled with urine, feces and stacks of debris in Hockley.

The Houston SPCA says 40 dogs, six cats, a parakeet and two quaker parrots were removed from deplorable conditions, with the help of the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

SPCA investigators said the home was so full of debris, crates and newspapers, it was difficult for them to make their way inside the home.

In the end, they were forced to crawl through a window to get to the animals trapped inside the home.

PHOTOS: Investigators rescue 49 animals in Hockley

The Waller County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant to the homeowner to search the home. Deputies said the homeowner does not live at the address.

The SPCA says some of the animals have untreated medical issues. The animals were taken back to their facilities for a full examination and treatment, if necessary.

A court hearing for custody of the animals has been set for next Tuesday, deputies said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueSPCAHockley
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Harvey causing increase in unwanted pests
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Venomous Asp Caterpillar popping up around Houston
Family dog helps police capture suspect
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
City sending cleaning crews to growing homeless camps
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
Shootings at multiple sites kill 5, wound school kids
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Show More
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Man's first day in Texas ends in chase and arrest
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
More News
Top Video
Indian and Pakistani market offers up mouthwatering food
Don't mess with these Texas bugs
How Harvey wreaked havoc on Harris Co. criminal justice
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
More Video