PETS & ANIMALS

Houston Zoo sea lion pup learning to swim

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as the five-week-old pup learns to swim with his mother.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We have a pup-date on the Houston Zoo's baby sea lion! He finally has a name and is learning to swim.

VIDEO: Houston Zoo's sea lion pup learns to swim
EMBED More News Videos

We have a "pup-date' on the Houston Zoo's baby sea lion!



The 5-week-old male California sea lion has been named Max by two of the zoo's donors. Jim and Beverly Postl won the honor of naming the pup at the zoo's annual fundraising gala in April, Zoo Ball.

The Postl's are longtime Houston Zoo supporters, and Jim serves on the zoo's board of directors.

"I wanted my grandsons to call me Max. However, my wife and daughters thought I was out of my mind and nixed that," said Jim.

Now, Jim can proudly call his favorite sea lion by this beloved moniker.

The pup has also begun swim lessons behind-the-scenes. Unlike most marine mammals, sea lions don't swim when they are born, so they must be taught gradually by their mothers.

Max's mother, Cali, has been cautiously allowing Max to play in ever-increasing depths of water under the careful supervision of his trainers. Currently, Max is swimming in about three feet of water. NNext, the trainers will continue to deepen the water in the pool and begin introductions to the other three California sea lions before Max makes his public debut several weeks from now.

As ambassadors for the sustainable seafood Take Action initiative, the zoo's sea lions help guests understand that the choices they make can save animals in the wild. The zoo's sea lions consume 23,850 pounds of responsibly caught, sustainable fish each year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
pets-animalshouston zooanimal newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
BARC offering $1 pet adoptions this weekend
Fishermen fight to wrestle fish from school of sharks
Great white shark bites underwater camera
That's not a dog! Woman confused by brown purse
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman sentenced to 32 years in prison in officer's death
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Man charged with killing GF after changing his story
BARC offering $1 pet adoptions this weekend
Fire sweeps through Dubai high rise residential building
Girlfriend who urged suicide sentenced to 15 months
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Bad news for brides waiting for Alfred Angelo dresses
Show More
Fundraiser benefits family of HCSO deputy found dead
How to recognize black mold
Barge free after getting stuck at mouth of ship channel
Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle
SHAPE Center needs $25,000 to fix AC for campers
More News
Top Video
Fundraiser benefits family of HCSO deputy found dead
Woman sentenced to 32 years in prison in officer's death
Man charged with killing GF after changing his story
How to recognize black mold
More Video