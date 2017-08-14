Houston SPCA welcomes adorable baby colt

The Houston SPCA has welcomed an adorable baby colt into its ranks just months after his mother was rescued by animal cruelty investigators.The colt, named Rival, was born early Monday morning. The SPCA said both Rival and his mother, a 5-year-old mare, are both in good health.SPCA animal cruelty investigators rescued the mare from a Liberty County facility back in May. The SPCA said mother and son will bond for the next six months, at which point he will be put up for adoption.As it nurtures Rival, the SPCA said it is in need of horse grooming supplies, fly masks without holes, saddle blanks, halters and cotton lead ropes to support Rival. Donations can be dropped off at SPCA headquarters at 900 Portway Dr.