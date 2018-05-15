PETS & ANIMALS

Houston service helps make pets part of your wedding day

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how you can make your furry friend part of your wedding day. (Shutterstock)


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new service in Houston will make sure your four-legged furry friends are there for your wedding festivities.

Pawsh Weddings is a professional pet chauffeur that will pick up your pet from home, groom it and dress it in wedding attire.

At the wedding ceremony, Pawsh Weddings will sit with your pet and tend to their every need so you can focus on your big day.

"My dogs are my babies and I know there's a lot of people who feel like that but who are worried about having their dogs at their wedding because logistically it is a nightmare. So it makes me really happy because more people are going to be able to have their dogs a part of their big day," said Pawsh Weddings owner Madison Edwards.

Pawsh Weddings will even help tend to your pet for your wedding photos, and for an extra fee, train your dog to walk down the aisle.

Pawsh Weddings is also available for quinceaneras and maternity photo shoots.
