Harvey causing increase in unwanted pests

Pest experts say Harvey has cause some unwanted to pests to pop up.Mikal Shamsi with Pest Police said he's seen an up-tick in a number of creatures crawling into homes.He said it's all because of last year's mild winter, and flooding from Harvey."With that amount of water everything is going to seek higher ground and we've had issues with the caterpillars, with rodents with cockroaches a wide variety of pests," said Mikal Shamsi with Pest Police.He's referring to asp caterpillar. If they touch your skin they are venomous and can send you to the hospital.Another pest is termites. He's been treating lots of flooded homes where the homeowners never knew termites were hiding in the walls until they gutted the building.