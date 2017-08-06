PETS & ANIMALS

Hang ten with man's best friend

EMBED </>More Videos

Hand ten with man's best friend

Janai Norman
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Off the leash and onto the beach.

A bunch of hounds hit the waves along the sandy shores of San Francisco.

The theme of the day was hanging ten with man's best friend for the annual World Dog Surfing Championships.

The dogs were scored by how long they ride, the size of the wave and confidence.

Tricks were worth bonus points.

The competition was stiff but even the biggest rivals worked together.

In the end, a dog named Abbie was named top surfer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
pets-animalsgmadogdogssurfingoceansbeaches
(Copyright ©2017 ABC, Inc.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
COOL JOB ALERT: Florida needs an iguana wrangler
These elephants LOVE getting sprayed by fire hoses!
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
Coyote kills Meyerland family's cat in vicious fight
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Two men found dead in vacant Harris Co. apartment
A few afternoon downpours this Sunday
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown
And the winning Powerball numbers are...
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Show More
Intense smoke and flames destroy Harris Co. restaurant
COOL JOB ALERT: Florida needs an iguana wrangler
10 hurt after plane hits extreme turbulence
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
Police searching for suspect who killed man in Midtown
More News
Top Video
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Canadian Prime Minister makes a splash with new bride
More Video