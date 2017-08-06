Hang ten with man's best friend

Off the leash and onto the beach.A bunch of hounds hit the waves along the sandy shores of San Francisco.The theme of the day was hanging ten with man's best friend for the annual World Dog Surfing Championships.The dogs were scored by how long they ride, the size of the wave and confidence.Tricks were worth bonus points.The competition was stiff but even the biggest rivals worked together.In the end, a dog named Abbie was named top surfer.