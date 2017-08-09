COOL SPACES

Get your down dog on at El Gato Coffeehouse

Forget down dog -- you can do cat yoga at a coffee house in the Heights. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
El Gato Coffeehouse in the Heights is Houston's first cat café providing a comfortable environment for adoptable kitties until they find their furrever home.

Partnering with the Houston Humane Society, The Cat Cottage is home to 16 resident adoptable gatos at a time.

"We provide the adoptable cats, you bring the love," said owner Renee Reed.

Guests can enjoy many forms of cat therapy with the friendliest felines in town. El Gato's special events include Caturday Morning Cartoons, Kitty Crafts, Meowvie Night and the very popular Yoga with Cats.

"The focus isn't so much on hitting the poses," said yoga instructor Pia Das. "You just have to have a playful spirit, an open mind and of course a love for cats."

Since it opened in April 2017, El Gato Coffeehouse and the Houston Humane Society have adopted out more the 25 cats to forever homes.

Online booking reservations are strongly recommended to ensure accommodations can be met, especially for weekend visits.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston's first cat cafe coming soon
A cat cafe is headed to Houston. Katherine Whaley reports.

