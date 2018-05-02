EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3420640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the moment driver Kim Zapata spotted what appears to be a kangaroo jumping along CR 321 near Sweeny, Texas.

What is this kangaroo doing in Brazoria County?That is what a woman wants to know after she came across the bouncing marsupial on County Road 321 Wednesday morning near Sweeny.Kim Zapata tells Eyewitness News she is not aware of any exotic farms in the area, and sounded pretty surprised to see the animal jumping along the roadway during her commute.There are very few clues as to where the creature from the land down under came from, and police in Sweeny said they haven't had any other reported sightings.