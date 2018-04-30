ANIMAL RESCUE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crew of Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department worked to rescue a pregnant dog who had been trapped in a drainage pipe for hours over the weekend.

On Sunday, some kids discovered the dog stuck deep in a drainage pipe, and neighbors called firefighters for help at about 3 p.m. The dog had been stuck there for hours by that time.

The Tower 10 crew worked with neighbors to dig out the cement pipe, and used rescue tools to lift a segment of the pipe out of the ground and pull it away. Once the piece was removed, the fire crew could get close enough to reach in and free the dog from the drain. The rescue effort took about 80 minutes.

After getting her out of the drain pipe, a good Samaritan took the dog to a veterinarian to see if she was OK. Firefighters worked to find her a foster home. Within just hours, the dog gave birth to two puppies.

Since the dog didn't have a collar or any tags, firefighters named her "Piper."

