Dickinson animal shelter at capacity, urges adoptions

With the help of donated money, 28 dogs are on their way to Washington State from Dickinson.The shelter is overcrowded and could become a kill shelter because they only have space for 18 dogs and 45 cats.Now, they have 17 dogs and 59 cats.How can you help? You can adopt, foster, donate money or contribute to the shelter's Amazon wish list