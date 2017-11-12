Family dog helps police capture suspect

Deputies are praising a family's dog for helping catch two suspects.The incident can been seen from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter video.The video shows two suspects running through some backyards on Thursday. They came across the dog in one of the backyards and the dog took one of the suspects down.The suspect eventually gets back up and keeps running, but the men were caught shortly after.Authorities say they were driving a Camaro with stolen plates. They say the suspects were carrying several baggies of heroin, cocaine and about $2,000.