PETS & ANIMALS

Family dog helps police capture suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident can been seen from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter video. (KTRK)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Deputies are praising a family's dog for helping catch two suspects.

The incident can been seen from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter video.

The video shows two suspects running through some backyards on Thursday. They came across the dog in one of the backyards and the dog took one of the suspects down.

The suspect eventually gets back up and keeps running, but the men were caught shortly after.

Authorities say they were driving a Camaro with stolen plates. They say the suspects were carrying several baggies of heroin, cocaine and about $2,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpolice chasehelicopterFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table
Texas startup delivers top-quality dog food directly to your door
Baby jaguars make debut at Houston Zoo
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Rebel Wilson says male co-star sexually harassed her
A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday
Body found in search for 60-year-old deaf woman
Show More
23 children hurt in San Diego trampoline gym collapse
Super boat flips in the air at Florida boat race
Get ready: Curbside recycling begins tomorrow
Family hopes video leads to Family Dollar employee's killer
Texas governor calls for statewide day of prayer
More News
Top Video
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Spring
Chick-Fil-A copycat nuggets and sauce recipe
More Video