Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland

Dog attacks elderly woman in Pearland.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
An elderly woman is in the hospital after being brutally attacked by two Rottweilers in Pearland.

Police say the attack happened on Summer Breeze Drive, which is located near 288 and Broadway Street.

A neighbor found the victim on the ground with two Rottweilers on top of her, screaming for help.

Police say the neighbor was able to chase the dogs away by shouting and waving a stick.

Another neighbor, Melissa King, says she saw the two dogs in her yard.

"I looked out and there was a man squatting down holding two Rottweilers in our front yard," she said.

King says she had no idea what had happened.

"I figured it was just somebody's dogs got loose and they went and caught them and that was it. That's scary," King said.

The victim had several severe dog bites, police said.

Investigators were able to find the Rottweilers' owner and he surrendered the animals.

We're told the pair were humanely euthanized and the owner was ticketed.
