Drone captures mesmerizing footage of hundreds of fish on pink salmon run

A drone in Alaska captured mesmerizing footage of hundreds of salmon returning to their home spawning grounds. (Danny L. Sanford via Storyful)

Mesmerizing footage captured by a drone in Alaska show hundreds of salmon swimming together, returning to their home spawning grounds.

Danny Sanford told Storyful he shot the footage on July 22 in Hartney Bay in Cordova, Alaska, while staying at the Orca Adventure Lodge. The video was shared on the lodge's Facebook page.

At the end of the video, the salmon can be seen quickly dispersing. The Orca Adventure Lodge post says the fish were scared by another animal.
