PETS & ANIMALS

Pack of dogs accused of ransacking Pearland pet shop and killing 27 birds, 10 rabbits

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A pack of loose dogs are accused of ransacking a pet shop in Pearland and killing 27 birds and 10 rabbits.

Pearland police say the four dogs, including one pitbull, broke into 20 cages at Cole's Flea Market on N. Main. The total loss to the pet shop is over $1,000.

The dogs were confined inside the store until police and animal control arrived, investigators said.

Police said none of the dogs had collars or tags to identify them.

The dogs were taken to animal control and are awaiting an owner to claim them.
