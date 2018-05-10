PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rushed to vet after swallowing pins left in food at park

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the story of a dog who swallowed pins left in food.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
A dog underwent surgery after eating some food stuffed with pins on a trail at a popular park in Manhattan.

She's in recovery now after invasive surgery, but Murphy the 6-year-old Golden Retriever is one lucky pup.

Doctors at Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital removed eight sharp pins from her stomach Wednesday after she found food left out on a pathway in Fort Tryon Park, loaded with dozens of pins.

Her owner Terence Doherty says there is only one conclusion to draw.

"It was just shocking to look down and see, it was like evil," said Doherty. "I have to believe it was an evil person that was behind it all."

Doherty says Murphy picked up different items in the same spot both Monday and Tuesday. Both times, she had a mouth full of pins.

"Somebody actually had to put... The pins were crisscrossing in every direction," said Doherty.

He didn't think she actually swallowed any until Wednesday, when she passed two of them during a walk. He rushed her to the vet, where the X-ray showed eight pins in her stomach and they had to cut her open.

"I'm kind of horrified because it sounds like the pins were put in there and that implication is what terrifies me," said Dr. Hilary Jones of Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital. "Eight pins? These could have punctured the stomach or through the intestines, it could be like a life-ending issue."

Fortunately Murphy will be fine. But who put those pins there and why?

Police haven't said if they have seen other reports like this. So for now there is really no answer, just a warning for dog owners to be careful.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpetsanimalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Photo of rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
VIDEO: Kayaker circled by great white shark falls into water
Bear tranquilized in tree after unexpected visit to playground
Family of raccoons crashed through home's ceiling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase ends in wild rooftop arrest
Texas school ends 'birthday spankings' after complaints
Lyft to roll out subscription service in Houston
It's Toro's birthday! Celebrate Texans' mascot birthday this weekend
VIDEO: Kayaker circled by great white shark falls into water
Show More
Girl jumping on bed falls out window to her death
Texas mom gives in to cravings in maternity photo shoot at H-E-B
NBC investigates news division after Matt Lauer's firing
Dad makes citizen's arrest of man allegedly sexting his daughter
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
More News