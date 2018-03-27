RECALL

Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog treats recalled because of reported illnesses. (KTRK)

If you're a dog owner, you'll want to check your pantry this morning.

Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats are being recalled after reports of illnesses.

The recall includes Milo's Kitchen steak grillers and grilled burger bites.

The company says the treats may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can make dogs sick.

If your dog starts to have increased thirst and urination, weight loss or restlessness, you may need to take them to the vet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsconsumerdogsrecallproduct recalls
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
Target recalls jeans after reports of lacerations
Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
Recall issued for Instant Pot multicooker due to fire hazard
More recall
PETS & ANIMALS
New colt born at Clydesdale breeding ranch in Missouri
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
Humane Society working to heal poodles seized during animal abuse case
2 bats test positive for rabies in La Porte
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Cleveland ISD discusses students being targeted
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Stripped: See Christina Aguilera's makeup-free transformation
Show More
Milestone birthday: 11 retirement home residents turn 100
VIDEO: Burglar stops to pray before smashing store window
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
More Video