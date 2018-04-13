PETS & ANIMALS

Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran in NE Houston

Raw video shows a dog that is possibly injured struggling to get out of a culvert in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dog is safe after it was found in a culvert in northeast Houston.

A disabled veteran found the dog after it was heard whimpering near the man's home, and believed the animal might be stuck.

He called 311 and Houston Public Works employees were dispatched on Friday to help free the dog hours before storms were expected to hit southeast Texas.

The veteran said he sought help for the animal because he feared the dog might drown if the rains got heavy enough.

City workers said the dog wasn't stuck, it just didn't want to come out of the drain.

The dog is in BARC custody, where he'll be kept safe and dry during the storms on Friday night.
