Dog fighting for its life after getting head stuck in jar for at least a year

Dog fighting for its life after getting head stuck in jar for at least a year. (KTRK)

By
For as long as a year, a yellow lab mix dog lived with her head stuck in a plastic jug.

The rescuer that saved her doesn't know if it was put there intentionally -- in an act of cruelty -- or the stray was foraging for food. Either way, she was about to run out of time, had not someone posted a call for help on social media.

The dog was spotted in Beeville, far outside of Houston, where she had been roaming with her two littermates. Adore Houston Rescue responded and sent a trapper to find her.

She was tranquilized.

A dog believed to be her brother was found dead, and her other littermate ran away before she could be caught.

She is now at Vergi Emergency Animal Hospital in Houston. The plastic jug was removed overnight, revealing a wound that extended around her neck.

"The skin was starting to grow around the container," said Dr. Laura Ron. "It's similar to what happens when dog collars are too tight."

She also had a bullet lodged in her back, but it didn't penetrate any organs or bones.

Covered in fleas, the dog was also anemic because of the fleas consuming blood. She was given several transfusions to increase her red blood cell count.

She was also given the name Beatrice -- for Beeville -- the place she was found and nearly died.

"She was just invisible," said Angela Madesksho, director of Adore Houston Rescue. "There was a community of people that were aware of the dogs' existence, but all they did was shoo them away and shoot at them and leave them to suffer."

Adore Houston is a non-profit rescue funded by public donations. An appeal for donations to help with Bea's veterinary costs is on Adore Houston's Facebook page.

Her prognosis is improving, but it will take time and more surgery to repair the damage done to her. Even so, the rescue said there are people who want to adopt Bea.

The same trapper is also trying to locate her missing littermate.


