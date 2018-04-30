Distraught family's plea to find injured dog who went missing in southwest Houston

A distraught Houston family has issued a plea to help find their beloved pet dog.The family told Eyewitness News that their dog Ginger was hit by a small blue car near S. Rice Friday afternoon.They added that the good Samaritan, who hit Ginger, stopped and called Houston Police, but the family is still left with answers about where Ginger was transported.Stanton, the dog's owner, said when police showed up there was no scene, dog or vehicle.The family has offered to pay all of Ginger's medical expenses once they find her.They also stated that Ginger has a chip and rabies tag.Anyone that sees Ginger or know where she was taken for medical treatment has been asked to call her owner Mike Stanton.