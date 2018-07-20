A koala had to be rescued from fencing around a substation in Happy Valley, South Australia, after he got his head wedged between two posts.An official from the Fauna Rescue SA said the "not too bright" animal has gotten himself into trouble before. She said he could have easily freed himself if he had just sat down.The serial offender has been tagged, rescued and released multiple times since 2016.The SA Power Networks team assisted with the rescue, ABC reports, and he was released in a safe area further up the road with no injuries.