PETS & ANIMALS

Deputy constables save dog from drowning in NW Harris Co. pool

EMBED </>More Videos

The Precinct 4 Constables' Office says this little dog went for a dip, but couldn't get back out of the pool. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A little dog who might have tried going for a dip got into some big trouble at a neighborhood pool in northwest Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputy constables were patrolling in the Rushwood subdivision near Spears Road and T.C. Jester when they spotted the dog struggling to pull itself out of the water.

Deputy constables jumped into action to save the dog.

If you are the dog's owner, you need to contact Harris County Animal Control, who has custody of the animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal rescuepoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran
Gorilla mimics trainer's moves at Busch Gardens
Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos
Baby squirrel with broken arm gets cast
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Rain expected later today, with strong storms tonight
Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say
Show More
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
More News