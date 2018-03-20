Delta ships puppy to wrong destination

Another airline had an issue with animal transport this weekend. Delta Airlines temporarily lost a puppy who was being shipped to his forever home in Boise, Idaho.The Virginia-based breeder placed two puppies on a Delta flight from Richmond to Boise on Saturday. When the puppies' adopters arrived to pick up their new furry family members, only one of the puppies made the trip.The other pup was bounced to "either LA or Las Vegas" before arriving at its final destination. He is healthy and now in the hands of his new owners.Delta apologized and issued refunds to both families.