Cute calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

"This is real folks," Gene Simmons said of his calf doppelgänger. (KTRK)

KERRVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A newborn calf in Kerrville is getting a whole lot of attention on social media.

Meet Genie. People in the Central Texas town where the calf was born said it has very distinct markings that remind them of someone else: KISS rocker Gene Simmons.

The black spots on the calf's face look similar to the face paint Simmons wears while performing.



Genie also has a tongue wag that might put Simmons to shame.

On Sunday, Simmons weighed in on Twitter, expressing his admiration for the little calf.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
