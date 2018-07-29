PETS & ANIMALS

Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog

BOGOTA, Colombia (KTRK) --
A talented member of Colombia's Anti-Narcotics Police is being threatened by the powerful Urabenos drug gang.

Sombra, is a 6-year-old German Shepherd whose talent for sniffing out drugs has earned her two K-9 medals of courage.

Colonel Tito Castellanos, deputy director of Colombia's Anti-Narcotics Police, told CNN that Sombra has assisted in the arrest of 246 people, the seizure of nine tons of cocaine and the seizure of three tons of cocaine hydrochloride.

Now, the Urabenos mafia has put a bounty of $200 million pesos ( $70,000 USD) on her head, according to Colombian police.

The dog had to be moved to Bogota's El Dorado International Airport over fears of her safety.

Along with her handler, Sombra is now escorted by other officers to keep an eye on her, police said.

Castellanos told CNN that Sombra will continually be transferred to different locations across the country for security reasons, and that her work will be done in two years - once she is able to retire.
