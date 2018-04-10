PETS & ANIMALS

Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some tips to help you choose your pet's name! (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
April 11 is National Pet Day and hundreds of #abc13eyewitness news viewers are sharing their pet photos with us.

Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston. And watch the video above for tips on choosing the perfect name for your pet.

Top Pet Names in Houston
1.Bella
2.Max
3.Daisy
4.Lucy
5.Bailey
6.Maggie
7.Molly
8.Chloe

9.Buddy
10.Charlie
Top Pet Names in Texas
1.Bella
2.Lucy
3.Max
4.Daisy
5.Molly

6.Buddy
7.Charlie
8.Sadie
9.Bailey
10.Maggie
RELATED: Texas man creates wheelchair for goldfish with swim bladder disease

Texas man creates tiny wheelchair for goldfish
The goldfish has swim bladder disease that prevents it from controlling buoyancy in water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpetsphotosphotoanimal newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby squirrel with broken arm gets cast
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Family claims American Airlines shipped their dog to wrong city
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers, including management positions
Show More
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7,000 for 'flamingo' flub
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
More News