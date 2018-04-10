Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

HOUSTON (KTRK) --April 11 is National Pet Day and hundreds of #abc13eyewitness news viewers are sharing their pet photos with us.
Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston. And watch the video above for tips on choosing the perfect name for your pet.
Top Pet Names in Houston
1.Bella
2.Max
3.Daisy
4.Lucy
5.Bailey
6.Maggie
7.Molly
8.Chloe
9.Buddy
10.Charlie
Top Pet Names in Texas
1.Bella
2.Lucy
3.Max
4.Daisy
5.Molly
6.Buddy
7.Charlie
8.Sadie
9.Bailey
10.Maggie
RELATED: Texas man creates wheelchair for goldfish with swim bladder disease