Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own

Black cats always get a lot of attention around Halloween but it is usually for the wrong reasons. Don't let the spooky stories fool you, these pretty kitties have their fare share of paw-sitive folklore, too.So, whether you've got one of your own, or just looking for some feline fun, here are some black cat tales for you.Every cat in the video above is available for adoption now.ID: A40911Special Adoption (Shy): Little Girl is a lovely and affectionate cat. She came to the shelter from a shelter in the North Bay that needed to make room for the fire animals and so has been through a few changes which can be hard on cats and is on the shy side here - but is friendly and calm and sure to continue blooming in a loving home. Make Little Girl the One!ID: A407221Sadly, black cats are often the last to be adopted. Maddie is now our longest-term available cat for not good reason. Maddie is a sweet, gentle and loving cat. She was found abandoned in a vacated apartment. Maddie has a tipped ear and while she can sometimes be a little shy at first she is lovely and not feral in the least. This dainty little miss is more than ready for another chance at a loving and secure forever home. Be the one to give her the great home she deserves.ID: A408105Hurricane Irma Evacuee: KD had a long trip to get here. He was one of the Hurricane Irma Evacuees from a Florida shelter that was relocated to our shelter to get a home. KD took a little time to adjust to all the changes but is now ready to meet his new family - a cat experienced home that doesn't include young children would be best. KD can be a bit nervous on first meeting but quickly warms up to show his affectionate and friendly self. KD has a sweet melodic meow that is a one-of-a-kind that is worth the visit to hear. Give KD a chance at a loving and secure forever home.Bug is short for love bug. This loving lap cat is on the shy side here in the shelter but spend even a little time with him and you will see the love for sure. Bug is at the shelter because his person died. He has an old eye lesion but doesn't seem bothered by it and is still quite the handsome fellow with thick, soft fur.ID: A409086Axel is a lovely and super affectionate senior cat. She was sadly surrendered to the shelter because her person went into hospice care. Axel might be a little bit on the scruffy side as the years have gone on but she is sweet, adorable and waiting to find her forever home. Be the one to take this sweet senior into your heart and your home.