Cat rescued from burning building in La Porte

As a fire roared through a historic building in La Porte on Tuesday morning, first responders worked to rescue a cat from the inferno.A worker who was power washing the sidewalk called authorities after noticing smoke billowing from Becky's Ceramic Studio around 9 a.m. There were no people in the business at the time of the fire, but firefighter Ronnie Thibodeaux found Molly the cat in a puddle of water 10 feet from the door.Firefighters used a pet mask to give Molly oxygen. They said she suffered from smoke inhalation, exhaustion and anxiety, but she "perked right up" once she was treated.She belongs to business owners who live behind the building that caught fire.While the building's interior was heavily damaged, firefighters said it is still structurally sound.