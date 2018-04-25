A black rhino is recovering from a CT scan that happened at a Chicago area zoo.The goal is to help her breathe. To move 7-year-old Layla for the procedure would be a major undertaking.She weighs 2,300 pounds, so she's too big for treatment at the Brookfield Zoo hospital.A portable CT scanner was brought into a habitat for the rhino, and it's believed to be the first time that's been done to an animal of her species."The CT scan provided diagnostic results that we could not have otherwise obtained," said Dr. Michael Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for CZS, the company which manages the zoo."This procedure is an example of our commitment to providing the animals in our care with the most advanced medical treatment available. More importantly, though, the CT scan on Layla has provided us an unparalleled look inside of her skull," adds Adkesson.Layla was born on October 18, 2010 at Kansas City Zoo and arrived at the Brookfield Zoo in 2012.