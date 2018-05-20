  • LIVE VIDEO Inside the church service honoring Santa Fe shooting victims
Bear euthanized after wandering into post office, making huge mess

A bear made a real mess at one U.S. Post Office location. (KTRK)

PITKIN, Colorado (KTRK) --
You don't mess with the U.S. Mail, especially when you already have a negative reputation with locals.

One bear found that out the hard way recently in Colorado.
KCNC-TV reports the bear made the post office, one of his stops in Pitkin, Colorado, population 69.

He made a real mess in the tiny town's post office-mail was everywhere.

Word got around that a bear made it inside the post office and people were staring at it though the windows.

Unfortunately, the bear had been in trouble in the area before.

Since he already had a track-record, wildlife officials were called in to euthanize the bear to protect people in the area.
