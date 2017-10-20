Adoption fees waived this weekend at Houston Pets Alive

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Looking for a furry new family member?
Pets found during the devastation of Harvey are finally available for adoption and "Houston Pets Alive" is ready to find their animals' fur-ever homes.
On Oct. 21 and 22, the rescue group will waive all adoption fees. About 400 cats and dogs are eagerly awaiting their loving forever homes.
The event will take place over Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston.
Can't make it this weekend? The rescue group will be hosting "Runway for Rescue" on Oct. 26 at Belle Station. The pets will strut their stuff on the runway and be available for immediate adoption from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
"Houston Pets Alive" strives to make Houston a no kill city. The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.
During Harvey, the group opened up their shelter at a once-flooded grocery store to welcome hundreds of animals.
"Houston Pets Alive" has helped Houston shelters be no kill during Harvey by taking in these surrenders and working with groups across the country that share their values. No kill groups from California, Virginia, New York and more have taken in animals displaced by Harvey.
Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began. Despite that large influx of animals, the kennels and facilities are kept incredibly clean and humane. Each dog, no matter the temperament, is given toys, exercise and love.
You can donate to "Houston Pets Alive" here.
