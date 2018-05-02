PETS & ANIMALS

6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull

EMBED </>More Videos

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in her very own neighborhood. ABC7 News spoke with the victim's mother as well as with those who live with the dog. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, California --
Hype is a 1-year-old pit bull accused of attacking a woman's 6-year-old daughter. She did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

The woman who called herself Laura said, "The dog grabbed my daughter and dragged her out into the street like a rag doll."

On Friday afternoon the victim, who is in kindergarten, was walking with an adult and another little boy. They were on their way to her after school care program.

As they walked past Hype's house, the gate was open and the dog ran out. The dog owner's father admitted, "Sometimes he runs around after people."



According to neighbors, Friday wasn't the first time.

Larry Luque, who lives a few houses away from Hype said, " The dog got me, he went after the mail carrier, went after the neighbor next door. He went after at least six people I know of."

Neighbor April Luque admitted being afraid of the dog and said others are as well.

Many say they've reported the dog and his owner to Oakland Police, prior to Friday's attack.

A woman named Jennifer M. lives in the house with Hype. She says he's harmless. "The house and the cars have been broken into so if anything he keeps us all here protected and safe."

Police referred the case to Animal Services, who ordered Hype to stay indoors for 10 days.

The victim, meantime, has a large bite mark on her backside but it did not require stitches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalschildrenchild injuredinvestigationpolicedog attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Tiger cub abandoned by smugglers found inside duffel bag in Texas
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Veterinarian accused of smuggling heroin inside puppies
VIDEO: Bear takes dip in family's swimming pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia
DA to review case of former death row inmate
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
ACT NOW! Time running out to claim $2M lottery ticket
Tiger cub abandoned by smugglers found inside duffel bag in Texas
Man found dead inside car submerged in bayou in Galena Park
Show More
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
Pres. Bush continuing to gain strength during hospitalization
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Flames destroy 18-wheeler along North Freeway
More News