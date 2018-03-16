Person walking along tracks hit, killed by METRORail in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Metro police say a pedestrian who was hit by a light rail train Friday morning in Midtown has died.

Authorities say the person was walking along the tracks of the METRORail when they turned in toward the track and the oncoming train on Main Street near Hadley.

The train, which was traveling southbound, hit the person who was taken to Memorial Hermann with serious injuries. The pedestrian later died.

The train did stop for the investigation.

Metro tweeted around 6 a.m. that the Red Line southbound was delayed.

It is now moving again.

