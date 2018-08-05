Person of interest questioned after deadly shootout in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies trying to drive himself to hospital after being shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A person of interest has been taken in for questioning after a man was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 9400 block of Coventry Square at 1:40 a.m.

According to officials, police found the man shot at least 5 times in the chest.

Investigators say the man tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was not able to make it far.

He crashed about a mile away from the Victorian apartments.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to figure out why the man was shot in the parking lot.

Police believe a suspect is inside apartment and swat is being called out
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedfatal shootingdeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News