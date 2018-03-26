Sad news in #Brazoria Co. Police confirm @AlvinISD 18yo student was hit and killed along Hwy 6 in Manvel while walking to school. Driver in pickup who hit student will not be charged. This appears to be just a tragic accident. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/vVAo5euT2R — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 26, 2018

A teenage has been fatally struck by a pickup while walking to school on Highway 6.The accident happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 6 at Louisiana in Brazoria County, just before 8 a.m. Monday.Officials with DPS say the 18-year-old Alvin High School student was walking along a middle lane, not on the shoulder of the road.According to DPS, the conditions were foggy at the time of the wreck, making it difficult for drivers to see. The man driving the pickup that struck the teen is not expected to face any charges.The victim's identity has not been released.