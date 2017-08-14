Deadly accident involving garbage truck under investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in accident involving garbage truck in SW Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in southwest Houston.

The accident took place in the 6800 block of Gessner at Bellaire. The victim was struck by a city of Houston solid waste truck.


Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
accidentpedestrian struckHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Father hit by car while helping daughter hurt in wreck
Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte
Man fatally shot in garage in drive-by shooting
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Expect more summer swelter today
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Show More
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all week
More News
Top Video
Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless after concert
More Video