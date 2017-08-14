HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in southwest Houston.
The accident took place in the 6800 block of Gessner at Bellaire. The victim was struck by a city of Houston solid waste truck.
Breaking: Houston solid waste truck struck and killed pedestrian at Gessner and Bellaire @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/HBxxvb5s7K— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 14, 2017
