Precinct 4 deputy constable shot in NW Harris Co., taken by Life Flight to hospital

Precinct 4 deputy constable shot in NW Harris Co., taken by Life Flight to hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Precinct 4 deputy constable has been shot multiple by a suspect in northwest Harris County, Constable Mark Herman confirmed.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect near the 9000 block of Walnut Glen.

The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.



No other details have been released.

