PIO enroute to scene in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen Dr. @pct4constable shooting-will brief with more details from scene. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2017

A pct4 Constable has been shot multiple times & being life flighted. Suspect is still at large! Please keep our brother in your prayers! pic.twitter.com/3Tc8jeoNnx — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) November 6, 2017

A Precinct 4 deputy constable has been shot multiple by a suspect in northwest Harris County, Constable Mark Herman confirmed.Deputies are still searching for the suspect near the 9000 block of Walnut Glen.The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.No other details have been released.