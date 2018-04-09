Patron killed after alleged fight with another customer at Anahuac crawfish restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies after alleged fight with customer at restaurant (KTRK)

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Anahuac said an alleged altercation between two patrons at a restaurant left one of the men dead and the other behind bars.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at The Crawfish Place Bar & Grill at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called to the restaurant to find 46-year-old Justin Berry injured. The sheriff's office said Barry was taken by ambulance to Bayside Hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Deputies later determined Barry and 25-year-old Nicholas Cole Fregia allegedly exchanged words earlier in the night and had to be separated by bar patrons. Deputies said Fregia later in the night allegedly struck Berry from behind, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Authorities said deputies made contact with Fregia who told them he was willing to surrender. Deputies, though, believed he was running from them when he stopped all contact with them.

Deputies eventually tracked Fregia to a motel in Cleveland where he was arrested.

Fregia is being held on a felony murder charge. His bond was set for $200,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightmurderrestaurantAnahuac
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston animal shelter facing distemper outbreak
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Backpage.com founders charged in alleged prostitution scheme
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Show More
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
TripAdvisor ranks Southwest Airlines as one of the world's best
More News