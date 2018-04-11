Pastor at church attended by 25,000 steps down amid misconduct allegations

KARMA ALLEN
A pastor at an Illinois church that serves more than 25,000 worshipers at eight locations stepped down more than six months ahead of his scheduled retirement amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with parishioners.The Rev. Bill Hybels, founder of the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, resigned on Tuesday after an internal investigation into possible misconduct with female members of his congregation, including employees.

The church cleared him of the allegations.

Hybels, 66, served as a served as a spiritual adviser to President Bill Clinton and said in 2012 that he planned to retire in October 2018.

"I have decided to accelerate my planned retirement date from October of this year to tonight," Hybels, 66, said in a statement. "This decision was mine and mine alone, but after much discussion, my decision earned the unanimous support of the elders and the executive team.

Hybels, who founded the church more than 40 years ago, also apologized for the way he handled the allegations.

"In recent times, I've been accused of many things I simply did not do," he said. "I confess to feeling very angry these last few weeks as I watched harmful accusations fly around without accountability. I felt attacked and knew that my loved ones and this church family would be affected."

Heather Larson, previously the executive pastor, will assume the church's top position as Steve Carter will become lead teaching pastor, according to the statement.

"This is going to take time for all of us to process," Larson said in a statement. "This is not the end of the story. It's not the end of Bill's story. It's not the end of Willow's story, and it's certainly not the end of God's story."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers, including management positions
Show More
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7,000 for 'flamingo' flub
Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
More News