Passenger killed when pickup truck cartwheels down Space Center Boulevard

Wreck near Johnson Space Center kills pickup passenger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A passenger died after the pickup he was in cartwheeled along Space Center Boulevard in Clear Lake.

Police say the driver of the truck got into a minor crash around 9 p.m. Thursday, then sped off and lost control. The pickup crossed into oncoming traffic, left the road and flipped several times into a ditch.

The two men inside were thrown from the vehicle. Both men were taken to a hospital. The driver had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger died.

Police say a friend who was driving behind them says they had been drinking.

"The friend did say that they were drinking beer and alcohol all throughout the day," said Sgt. Thomas Fendia with the Houston Police Department. "When they left wherever they were at, somewhere near Kemah, the driver was driving erratically throughout their entire trip home."

It's not yet known what charges the driver may face. The accident remains under investigation.
