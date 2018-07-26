FIRE DEATH

David Ortiz of Pasadena identified as a victim in a deadly apartment fire near Texas State University

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pasadena Memorial High School graduate has been identified as a victim in the deadly fire near Texas State University.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in San Marcos have identified a Pasadena student who was among the five people who died in a fire at an off-campus apartment complex near Texas State University.

David Ortiz, 21, was one of three people identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.

Ortiz was considered missing in the wake of the July 20 inferno at the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments.

Two other people - Haley Michele Frizzel, 19, of San Angelo, and Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio - were also identified as victims in the blaze. Names of two other victims remained pending.

Ortiz is the son of Pasadena Memorial High School teacher Gina Ortiz.



His former assistant principal, Tish Eubanks, described him as a student with his whole life ahead of him.

"He was the kind of kid that you never worried about him making the wrong choices," Eubanks said. "I never worried about him. I knew he was going to go onto college and do great things."

Firefighters say the fire started last Friday morning. Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries. Nearly 200 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefiretexas newsfire death
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE DEATH
'Wall of flames:' Fatal wildfire rips through California towns
2 kids, grandmother dead after house fire in Montgomery County
Man, woman die after house fire in Galveston
Child living in storage unit dies in fire
More fire death
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News