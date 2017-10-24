EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2546077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Colleagues of Devin Davalos said his future had so much promise.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2530595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coworkers are devastated over the loss of a Bay City teen.

Police say one of the suspects arrested for the murder of a Bay City teen has partially confessed to the crime.According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Michael Trevino, Jr. was being questioned by detectives about a robbery and shooting at Bay City Intermediate School when Trevino volunteered information about the murder of 17-year-old Devin Davalos.He allegedly told a detective he'd planned to rob Davalos but that, "...things didn't go right..."Trevino said he and another person put Davalos in the trunk of his own car and drove away, but then the truck opened.Trevino told police he and the other person stopped the car, got out and shot Davalos while still in his own trunk. Trevino told police they then dumped Devin's body in the Brazos River near Lake Jackson and drove his car back to Bay City where they set it on fire."He was my baby bear," said Liza Davalos, the victim's mother.She said Devin was strong in his faith, showing us showed us a video from church last year in which he spoke to others at his church youth group."We're gonna bring a new meaning to worship. Something that's deeper and greater," Devin Davalos said in that video.He worked hard at his job at a Bay City restaurant and always had a smile."If he seen you were down, he'd always give you a word to lift you up," said his father, Derrick Davalos.Devin was just days shy of his 18th birthday when he disappeared earlier this month. The charred shell of his car found in Bay City. He was discovered shot to death, his body dumped at a boat ramp nearly an hour away near Lake Jackson.Police have arrested three teens now in connection with the murder, including Trevino.It's one of the two other arrests that stunned Devin's parents - they say he is a 16-year-old close friend who Devin often helped with food or a place to stay. Someone they trusted."What kind of friend he really was, we didn't know. Apparently neither did Devin," said Derrick.