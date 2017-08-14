Two people are wanted after a brazen robbery at a Subway restaurant in southwest Houston.Surveillance video shows two robbers holding up the restaurant on South Beltway near Fondren.While one robber tried to steal a woman's purse, video shows the other jumping over the counter.The robber holds a gun to the employee's head, and forces her to open the register.When she complied, the robber smacked the employee on the head with the gun.The employee was pushed to the ground, and the robbers snatched up cash before taking off.If you have any information about this incident, call Houston police.