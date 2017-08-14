Robbers hold Subway worker at gunpoint in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Frightening moments were caught on camera when a Subway employee was held up by armed robbers in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are wanted after a brazen robbery at a Subway restaurant in southwest Houston.

Surveillance video shows two robbers holding up the restaurant on South Beltway near Fondren.

While one robber tried to steal a woman's purse, video shows the other jumping over the counter.



The robber holds a gun to the employee's head, and forces her to open the register.

When she complied, the robber smacked the employee on the head with the gun.

The employee was pushed to the ground, and the robbers snatched up cash before taking off.



If you have any information about this incident, call Houston police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
surveillance videosurveillance camerarobberyarmed robberysubway restaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump business council
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Show More
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
More News
Top Video
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump business council
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Last-minute solar eclipse travel tips
More Video