Outraged father of teen tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

Man tackles man suspected of taking upskirt photos

CYPRESS, California --
A man suspected of taking up-skirt photos of women at a Target store has been arrested, thanks to the help of an alert bystander, KCBS-TV reports.

When a dad noticed a man approaching his 15-year-old daughter with a cell phone pointed up in the direction of her skirt, he blocked him from getting closer to her.

But minutes later as Ismael Duarte and his family stood in line, he saw the bald man in a tank top strike again -- this time bending down and apparently recording video up another woman's skirt.

Target security cameras captured the confrontation.

"We were coming over to the register and here he comes again, pops out following another girl with the dress," Duarte said.

Duarte kicked the cell phone away from Jorge Ibarra, 29.

Duarte and his wife ran after the man, snapping pictures of him and his license plate. That's all police needed to catch him.

Target security video shows Ibarra placing his cell phone on the ground near other women in the store the same night.

Police say earlier that day at another Target, Ibarra used his cell phone to inappropriately videotape and take pictures of women there as well.

Ibarra was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cellphoneu.s. & worldimproper photographyCalifornia
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News