Outbound lanes of the SW Fwy reopen following hit-and-run crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Outbound lanes of SW Fwy reopen after hit-and-run crash

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being hit by a car on the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators say the driver left the car at the scene and fled.

The entire outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway were closed for several hours but reopened just after 6 a.m.


The hit-and-run happened on US-59 southbound at Wilcrest in southwest Houston shortly before 4 a.m.



The motorcyclist is described as a 30-year-old man. Police say he was not wearing a helmet when he was hit.

He is in critical condition.

The man's friend was traveling behind him but did not witness the crash. He said the victim was on his way home when the accident happened.

No suspects have been named.

Investigators cut the airbag out of the car involved in the crash. Police say this is so they can possibly test for DNA to verify who was driving the vehicle at the time of crash.



Courtney Fischer is live at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Flood Watch continues for Galveston, Chambers counties
Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
Houston umpire to ref Little League World Series
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Show More
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
More News
Top Video
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
A computer for school for $200? Think used!
Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today
More Video