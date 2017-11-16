TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Federal flood insurance underwater with Houston homes

Some Houston homes have flooded more than 15 times. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Thousands of Harris County homes flood regularly and federal insurance programs keep on paying.

At least 100 properties have flooded more than 15 times in the last 40 years, data provided by the National Defense Resource Council shows. Another 400 properties have flooded more than 10 times.

One property on the list has flooded 29 times, and the federal government has paid to rebuild it every single time.

