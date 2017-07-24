One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram

14-year-old daughter Jacquelin Sanchez was killed in a crash happened while her sister Obdulia was live streaming on Instagram. (Merced Sun-star.com & Vikaas Shanker)


FRESNO, Calif. --
Obdulia Sanchez is refusing to talk to CHP investigators about Friday's deadly crash. Her parents are now dealing with the death of one daughter while the other is in jail facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter charges and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury.

On Friday, officers say Obdulia and Jacquelin drove from Stockton to Fresno to pick up a 14-year-old friend. All three were driving back to Stockton when the Instagram Live video, and subsequent crash happened, resulting in Jacquelin's death.


The crash was live streamed on Obdulia's private Instagram account, but was then re-posted by one of Obdulia's followers. Thousands have now watched the horrifying crash and the gruesome aftermath.

Obdulia's sister, 14-year-old Jacquelin died after the rollover and Obdulia is seen in the video showing the crash scene and saying, "I (expletive) killed my sister, OK. I know I'm going to jail for life...This is the last thing I wanted to happen.'"

Family members don't know why Obdulia (Lula) Sanchez was doing live streaming before and after a deadly crash Friday. Her father said she does drink alcohol - but not around him. He believes the crash was an accident and says he doesn't know how to feel.

