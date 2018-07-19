Oil field worker finds human skull in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says possible human remains have been found in a wooded area off Old Humble Pipeline Road.

An oil field worker found what appeared to be a human skull Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office spent the night securing the scene and will perform an in-depth search during daylight hours.

At this point, officials don't know if the person is a man or a woman. There's no word on what may have happened to the person.
